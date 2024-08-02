Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back At “Fake Mad” Critics Of Kamala Harris Rally

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion upset many conservatives by twerking during a performance at Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in Atlanta.

Megan Thee Stallion defended her involvement in Kamala Harris’ first campaign rally at Lollapalooza 2024 in Chicago on Thursday (August 1). Megan scoffed at her mostly conservative critics, who were outraged by her twerking at the rally.

“They was fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala,” Megan told the Lollapalooza crowd. “And I don’t think they heard what she said. Kamala said she wants a ceasefire. Kamala said she supports women’s rights. Kamala said she’s tired of these high ass gas prices … Hotties For Harris!”

“They was fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala and I don't think they heard what she said. Kamala said she wants a ceasefire. Kamala said she supports woman's rights. Kamala said she’s tired of these high… pic.twitter.com/HnrwYY9qrt — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) August 2, 2024

Megan performed at the vice president’s rally in Atlanta on Tuesday (July 30). The multi-platinum-selling rapper encouraged her fans to vote for Harris, the Democratic nominee for president.

“I know my ladies in the crowd love their body,” Megan said. “And if you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for.”

She added, “We about to make history with the first female president. The first Black female president! Let’s get this done.”

Megan wasn’t the only rapper who appeared at the rally in Atlanta. Quavo also endorsed Harris in a speech at the event.

“One of the issues I care about is resolving the gun violence issue,” Quavo said. “And you can’t understand the struggles of gun violence if you’re not in the field or in the heart of it. So, one thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she always stands on business. From inviting me to the White House last year to discuss these solutions to passing the biggest gun safety laws today … So, if you never voted before, make sure you get out and vote right now ’cause it’s the real one. And in the words of my brother Takeoff, let me get a ‘Kamala.’”

Harris quickly emerged as the Democratic frontrunner to replace President Joe Biden once he dropped out of the presidential race in July. The Democratic Party announced her nomination on Friday (August 2).