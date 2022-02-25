Megan Thee Stallion Expresses Interest In Directing

Megan Thee Stallion, who recently landed her first film role in a new A24-produced movie, said she wants to be a director.

Megan Thee Stallion would like to sit in the director’s chair one day.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Megan Thee Stallion discussed her ambitions in the film industry. The 300 Entertainment rapper noted she’d like to direct at some point in her career.

“I definitely want to be an actress, but I also really want to be a director,” she told THR. “I love movies and I’m definitely a film buff.”

She added, “I like to create. Not only do I like to write music, I like to write stories. I definitely want to see these stories come to life.”

Megan Thee Stallion is already making inroads in the movie business after landing her first film role earlier this month. The Houston native will appear in a new A24-produced flick titled F###### Identical Twins.

A directing opportunity may come sooner rather than later as she’s also got a first-look deal with Netflix. Last December, the streaming service announced an agreement with Megan Thee Stallion to create and produce projects for Netflix.

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” the company’s head of comedy Tracey Pakosta said in a statement. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”