Megan Thee Stallion Fans Slam Steve Harvey & Family Feud Producers Over “Feet” Question 

Viewers questioned why Megan Thee Stallion was asked a question about “feet” on Family Feud despite her history with Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion appeared on the season premiere of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC to raise money for charity.

The Grammy Award winner and her family faced off against Ne-Yo and his relatives on the episode aired Tuesday evening (July 9). The duo and their family were raising money for survivors of domestic violence nonprofit group AVDA.

While the show got off to a good start, with host Steve Harvey telling Megan his wife and daughters love her, viewers detected some shade from the first question.

Megan and Ne-Yo went head-to-head to kick off the show. Harvey asked the pair to “name something you’ve done to your mate’s feet.”

The “Hiss” hitmaker was first to the buzzer with the top-ranking answer, “massage.”

However, the question rubbed many viewers the wrong way, given Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet following a high-profile trial.

Although Megan took the question in her stride, fans took to social media bashing Steve Harvey and Family Feud producers, accusing them of being messy.

“The feet question for megan would’ve had me looking at them sideways fr,” one person tweeted.

the feet question for megan would’ve had me looking at them sideways fr — Go Ray, Go Ray, Go Ray♥️ (@PlsGoToHell_) July 10, 2024

“B#### they on family feud asking Megan Questions about feet I cannot. This is messy,” shared another user.

B#### they on family feud asking Megan Questions about feet 😭💀 I cannot. This is messy — ᴛʏʀᴇsᴇ (@tyxxrese) July 10, 2024

Steve Harvey raggedy alopecia ass brung Megan thee stallion on family feud to shade her with a foot question? Didn’t your wife f### with your drug lord cousin first talk about that Mr clean — Kissmyapple (@hennycolada) July 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj stans shared cruel jibes about Megan Thee Stallion appearing on Family Feud despite losing both parents.

“This doesn’t make no sense the show is called “Family Feud” what family Megan have ? I thought they are all 6 feet deep,” one person trolled.

This doesn't make no sense the show is called "Family Feud" what family Megan have ? I thought they are all 6 feet deep 🤨 https://t.co/xfT5fDY1q3 — Golden Barbie 👑 (@BadBitchSleeze) July 9, 2024

“How is Megan on there?? Is FAMILY feud,” another person asked.

How is Megan on there?? Is FAMILY feud — MEGATRON 🤖🦄 (@Megatron_barb) July 10, 2024