Megan Thee Stallion Finally Exits 1501; Settles Lengthy Legal Battle With Label

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a free agent after spending several years at 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Megan Thee Stallion secured her release from Carl Crawford’s label 1501 Certified Entertainment. Lawyers revealed the two sides settled their longstanding dispute over her record deal on Thursday (October 19).

Billboard was the first report on the settlement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a rep for 1501 said Megan and the label agreed to part ways.

“Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment are pleased to announce that they have mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences,” the rep said. “As part of the arrangement, both parties have agreed to amicably part ways. Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses. All of us at 1501 wish Megan the very best in her life and career.”

Megan signed with 1501 in 2018. Problems arose after she inked a management deal with Roc Nation in 2019.

The rapper sued 1501 in 2020. According to Megan, the label misled her into signing a one-sided deal and blocked the release of her music.

Both parties were embroiled in litigation over the past three years. Megan accused 1501 of refusing to let her out of her contract even though she completed the terms of her agreement with the label. She also asked a judge to appoint a third party to manage the label’s finances over concerns about 1501’s ability to pay any judgment awarded to her in the civil dispute. Crawford claimed she made the request in “bad faith and solely for harassment.”

Megan and 1501 reached a settlement a week after she told fans she was self-funding her next album. The Texas native said she was happy to be an independent artist again. She did not want to sign with a new label while working on the project.