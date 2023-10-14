Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She’s Paying Out Of Pocket For Next Album Amid Label Dispute

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion is self-funding the album while fighting to get released from her contract with 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Megan Thee Stallion announced she’s self-funding her follow-up to 2022’s Traumazine. The multi-platinum-selling rapper alluded to her ongoing legal battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment to explain why she’s covering the costs of her next album.

“This part of my album is very much so funded by Megan Thee Stallion because you know we trying to get off—y’all know!” she said on Instagram Live. “Y’all know what’s the tea. But I have no label right now. And we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. M############ Hot Girl Productions!”

She added, “The next s### y’all about to see ‘bout to be all straight from Megan Thee Stallion … We in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one … I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my momma. I’m so excited ‘cause it’s really just me this go round until we sign to a new label.”

Megan sued 1501 for unpaid royalties and to be released from her contract with the label. Earlier this year, she asked a judge to appoint a third party to oversee 1501’s finances due to concerns about the label’s ability to pay any judgment awarded to her in the civil case.

1501 owner Carl Crawford claimed Megan and her lawyers “falsely and publicly misrepresented 1501’s financial state.” Crawford wanted a judge to sanction her, accusing the rapper of harassment.