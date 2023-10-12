Megan Thee Stallion Accused Of Harassment In Legal Battle With 1501 Label

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion wanted a judge to appoint a third party to manage the finances of her label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Carl Crawford, the owner of 1501 Certified Entertainment, asked a judge to sanction Megan Thee Stallion in her ongoing legal dispute with the record label. According to Radar Online, Crawford claimed the rapper sought a third party to manage the label’s money in “bad faith and solely for harassment.”

Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion urged a judge to appoint an official to handle 1501’s finances out of concern for the label’s ability to pay any judgment she won in her lawsuit. She claimed the label had less than $10,000 in its primary bank account.

Crawford responded by calling her claims “groundless and frivolous.” The former baseball player insisted his label had “sufficient assets” to pay Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete.

“To gain an unfair advantage in this proceeding, Ms. Pete and her counsel falsely and publicly misrepresented 1501’s financial state in an attempt to both strangle 1501’s business operations and drag Mr. Crawford’s reputation by forcing him to litigate this case in his individual capacity,” his lawyers contended.

Megan Thee Stallion sued Crawford and 1501 to be released from her contract with the label. She also asked for unpaid royalties in the legal battle, which began in 2020.