Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla & Cardi B Tease “Wanna Be” Remix At Surprise Performance 

Cardi B stunned fans on Megan Thee Stallion and Glorilla’s tour with a surprise appearance and “Wanna Be” remix announcement.

Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla were joined by special guest Cardi B on the “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” and the trio had another surprise in store for their fans.

On Monday night (May 21), the tour rolled into New York City’s Madison Square Garden, where Meg and Cardi reunited for a rare performance of their chart-topping 2020 collab “WAP.”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performing WAP at the #HotGirlSummerTour pic.twitter.com/vmPUbTdRNJ — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) May 22, 2024

However, the ladies were just getting started as Cardi B stayed onstage to hype Meg and Glo while they delivered their latest hit song, “Wanna Be.”

The crowd devoured their performance, but the ladies still had one more surprise in store.

“I need y’all to stay tuned. Make sure you tune in tonight ‘cause I ain’t telling you right now,” Glorilla said, teasing an announcement.

“Now how you gone tease that and then try and walk away?” Megan Thee Stallion told GloRilla as Cardi B laughed. “I think you should just tell them.”

Fans could barely contain their excitement, roaring in anticipation before Glo finally let the secret out.

“Y’all wanna hear ‘Wanna Be’ with muthafuckin Cardi B?” she asked. “‘Wanna Be’ muthafucking remix about to drop y’all, be ready. Stay tuned!”

“Wanna Be” remix has no official release date although fans hope for a release this Friday (May 25).

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be (Remix)” featuring Cardi B will be released soon! pic.twitter.com/OGAMGUcIIg — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) May 22, 2024

Before joining GloRilla and Cardi on stage, Megan Thee Stallion celebrated the success of her tour. She took to Instagram with a video from backstage at the iconic venue.

“Hotties I am really back here tearing up,” she began her caption. “We really got a SOLD OUT show at the most famous arena in the world @thegarden like huhhh??? NYC hotties lets have a BLAST TONIGHT LOVE YALL #HOTGIRLSUMMERTOUR.”