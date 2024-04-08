Cardi B To Join Megan Thee Stallion’s Twork Challenge But Latto Needs Her Man’s Approval 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion had the internet in a frenzy with her twerk challenge, and now Cardi B and Latto look set to join her.

Megan Thee Stallion set the internet blaze to kick off her “Wanna Be” twerk challenge, and now she’s lined up Cardi B to join her, and maybe Latto too, but only if she gets her man’s approval.

The H-Town Hottie kicked off the competition over the weekend, posting a video showing off her expert skills. She declared herself owner of the best behind on Instagram and challenged anybody to dispute her title.

“IG after dark LOL,” Meg captioned the post. “And nobody better not challenge me because this the best ass on Instagram. Or, if you think so, tag me in your video. Stream ‘Wanna Be.’”

One of the first to reply was Baddies producer Natalie Nunn, who in turn called out co-star Scotty and Cardi B.

The fitness influencer posted an eye-popping video, replying, “I did what I can.”

However, Megan Thee Stallion is waiting for her “WAP” collaborator Cardi B to join the shenanigans. Cardi replied to Nunn’s post, confessing, “Lord I gotta get these rusty knees ready.”

“Cardi if you really do this I will scream lol,” Meg replied.

Meanwhile, Megan’s “Wanna Be” collaborator called out Latto for the challenge. However, the “Sunday Service” hitmaker needs her mystery man to give her the seal of approval before she can shake her cheeks for the gram.

“If I call u on 3 way w my man can u tell him it’s ok,” Latto wrote, tagging GloRilla.