Megan Thee Stallion Goes Viral With Sensational Twerking Videos 

Megan Thee Stallion displayed her incredible twerking talent while having fun in between shows on her hectic European tour.

Megan Thee Stallion took over the Internet on Tuesday evening (Jun. 28) after sharing several sensational videos of herself having fun with her friends while on tour in Europe.

The Houston native is currently performing at festivals and shows all over the continent and has a grueling summer touring schedule. After putting in all that work, it’s only right that Megan Thee Stallion finds the time to relax and unwind between performances.

One look at her social media gives the impression Meg is doing just that! Last week the H-town Hottie shared a couple of videos documenting her downtime while on the island of Ibiza. Cue sunsets, ocean views, bikinis, and Megan and her friends having fun in the sun.

Megan Thee Stallion Displays Her Twerking Talent

However, the videos Megan shared on Tuesday were more of an unfiltered behind-the-scenes peek of the entertainer and her friends enjoying themselves away from public view. A couple of the clips in particular, were of Megan displaying her incredible twerking skills, causing the rapper to go viral.

“All home grown from da mf soufffff🍑🍑🍑🍑🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾” Megan Thee Stallion declared in the caption.

Heart eyes and fire emojis filled the comment section, alongside replies from Megan’s celebrity gal pals.

“Whewwwww,” noted Kash Doll, while SZA admitted, “I am no better than a man 🙂.”

Like Coi Leray, Yung Miami dropped a bunch of emojis though her fellow City Girl JT wanted Megan to “REMIND THESE HOES!!!!!!😍😍😍😍😍”

Meanwhile, the “WAP” hitmaker began trending on Twitter after some clips from IG made their way over to the platform.

megan said happy pride month 😭💯🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UPVFtgr2N8 — mocha ✮ (@PIECEOFMANI) June 28, 2022

Katy Perry Reaches Out For A Duet

A snippet of Megan Thee Stallion singing along to a Katy Perry tune on IG Live caught the eye of the singer. Katy is a fan, asking Megan for a duet before telling her how much she loves her.

Megan Thee Stallion singing “Thinking Of You” during an Instagram live.



— “Yall better respect Katy Perry b*tch”.



pic.twitter.com/tQyoKCz7AO — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) June 28, 2022

Megan was equally excited, replying, “Omg yes hot girl Katy ! Let’s do a song 🔥 🔥 🔥”

Omg yes hot girl Katy ! Let’s do a song 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/umieLGpPEQ — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 29, 2022