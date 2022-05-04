Hard Summer Music Festival Books Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Uzi Vert As Headliners

HARD Events announced the lineup for the 2022 HARD Summer Music Festival. The upcoming concert will take place at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, California from July 29-31.

The 2022 edition of the HARD Summer Music Festival will expand to three days for the first time in history. Fans will get to see top Hip Hop and EDM acts perform live over that weekend.

Houston-raised rapper Megan Thee Stallion tops the HARD Summer Music Festival bill for the July 29 date. Philadelphia-bred rapper Lil Uzi Vert will close out the show on July 30.

Megan Thee Stallion released her latest single “Plan B” on April 22. The track peaked at #29 on the Hot 100 chart and #7 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Lil Uzi Vert recently showed up on Pusha T’s “Scrape It Off” from the It’s Almost Dry album. Uzi’s own discography includes the 2017 studio LP Luv Is Rage 2 and the 2020 studio LP Eternal Atake.

Electronic artist Porter Robinson is the HARD Summer Music Festival headliner for July 31. The showcase will also present Gunna, Denzel Curry, Ski Mask the Slump God, Three 6 Mafia, Aminé, and more.

HARD Summer Music Festival passes will go on sale beginning Friday, May 6 at 10 am PT at hardsummer.com. Tickets can be secured via layaway for a $9.95 deposit. The lowest option for layaway deposits will be available for only three days until May 8 at 11:59 pm PT.