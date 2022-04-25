First Weeks Sales Projections For Pusha T’s ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Are In

Virginia-bred rapper Pusha T dropped off his fourth studio LP, It’s Almost Dry, on Friday, April 22. According to industry insiders, Pusha is on pace to possibly score his first #1 album on the Billboard 200 rankings

HitsDailyDouble projects It’s Almost Dry to collect 50,000-55,000 first-week units. That total could be enough to hold off Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album for the Billboard 200’s pole position.

If It’s Almost Dry is able to top the Billboard 200, the project would be Pusha T’s first Number One on that chart. My Name Is My Name peaked at #4 in 2013 with 74,000 copies sold in its opening week.

2015’s King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude topped off at #20. The Grammy-nominated Daytona managed to give Pusha T his highest solo chart entry to date. Daytona debuted at #3 in 2018 with 77,000 units.

King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude also spent one week at #1 on the Top Rap Albums chart. My Name Is My Name and Daytona only made it to #2 on that Billboard weekly tally. It’s Almost Dry will likely be the #1 rap album next week.

Pusha T promoted It’s Almost Dry to a mainstream audience. The G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam recording artist performed on both CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

It’s Almost Dry features guest appearances by Kanye West, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Nigo, Malice, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, and Labrinth. Superproducers Pharrell Williams and Kanye West provided most of the album’s production.