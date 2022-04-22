Watch Pusha T Perform “Dreamin Of The Past” On ‘The Tonight Show’

The Clipse member is back with his latest album.

This morning, Pusha T released his highly-anticipated fourth studio LP titled It’s Almost Dry. King Push’s name became a top trending Twitter topic on Friday as a result of social media users discussing his new body of work.

As part of his promotional push for the project, Pusha T showed up on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Roots band backed the Virginia-raised emcee for a live rendition of “Dreamin Of The Past.”

The album version of “Dreamin Of The Past” has a verse by Kanye “Ye” West. It’s Almost Dry also contains features by Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Malice, and more.

Back in March, Pusha T also appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. That late-night talk show performance of “Diet Coke” included snow imagery that many viewers interpreted as a reference to cocaine.

Pusha T is very high on his latest album. The 44-year-old Hip Hop veteran indicated he believes It’s Almost Dry is a “masterpiece.” He also called the LP his “most well-rounded body of work.”

It’s Almost Dry follows 2018’s Daytona which earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album. Pusha T’s third solo studio LP also topped several music publications’ lists for the best Hip Hop albums of the year.