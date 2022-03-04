Pusha T Presents Snow-Filled Performance Of “Diet Coke” On ‘The Late Show’

The veteran MC also joined forces with Nigo for the new “Hear Me Clearly” track.

Virginia-bred rhymer Pusha T brought cocaine imagery to late-night television. King Push took over the stage of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday.

Fake snow fell onto Pusha during his performance of “Diet Coke” on the CBS program. In addition, a large screen behind the G.O.O.D. Music recording artist displayed an arctic scene.

88 Keys and Kanye “Ye” West produced the “Diet Coke” single. Pusha T released an official music video for the track, featuring a cameo by Ye, on February 8.

Pusha T is preparing to release his fourth studio LP. The forthcoming project will follow 2018’s Daytona which received a Best Rap Album nomination at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

According to Pusha, Roc Nation founder Jay-Z has a featured verse on the upcoming album. The 44-year-old wordsmith recently said, “I got three songs with [Jay-Z during my career]. I send him s### ’cause I know he’s gonna say s### that I just can’t say. To me, that’s what be wild impressive.”

In addition to Daytona, Pusha T’s solo discography also contains 2013’s My Name Is My Name and 2015’s King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude. He also rapped on Lord Willin’, Hell Hath No Fury, and Til the Casket Drops as one-half of Clipse.