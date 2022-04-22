AllHipHop

Pusha T Drops Kanye West & Pharrell-Assisted New Album “It’s Almost Dry” 

pusha T
By: London JennnCategory: News

Pusha T fans have had a long wait for new music since the release of his 2018 album “DAYTONA.” Now, “It’s Almost Dry” has finally arrived.

Pusha T delivered his highly anticipated fourth studio album, It’s Almost Dry, at midnight on Friday (Apr. 22). 

The 12-track project includes features from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, and Labrinth. His brother and fellow Clipse member No Malice also appears. Pusha T’s long-time collaborators Kayne West and Pharrell stepped up to produce the album. 

King Push promised It’s Almost Dry would be the “album of the m############ year,” while promoting the project.  

“I’m always creating a masterpiece and in the creation of that in terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, ‘When will it be done?’” he explained.  

Pusha T also revealed another meaning behind It’s Almost Dry, and in keeping with the rapper’s brand, it’s a drug reference. “And you have to wait on masterpieces.” He continued, “Also in drug culture, a lot of times you’ll have people waiting on the product and it’s not dry yet. You can come get it when it’s dry.” 

Meanwhile, Pusha T shared why it was so important to have Ye and Pharrell produce the project during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God. 

I had the best of both worlds in regards to production and in regards to two people that actually understand who I am and they like two different things from me that I feel are both really great,” Pusha T said. “This body of work is untouchable because it doesn’t lean too heavy on either side…you get the whole spectrum. It’s my most well-rounded body of work.” 

Listen to it below.  