Pusha T Drops Kanye West & Pharrell-Assisted New Album “It’s Almost Dry” 

Pusha T fans have had a long wait for new music since the release of his 2018 album “DAYTONA.” Now, “It’s Almost Dry” has finally arrived.

Pusha T delivered his highly anticipated fourth studio album, It’s Almost Dry, at midnight on Friday (Apr. 22).

The 12-track project includes features from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, and Labrinth. His brother and fellow Clipse member No Malice also appears. Pusha T’s long-time collaborators Kayne West and Pharrell stepped up to produce the album.

King Push promised It’s Almost Dry would be the “album of the m############ year,” while promoting the project.

“I’m always creating a masterpiece and in the creation of that in terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, ‘When will it be done?’” he explained.

Pusha T also revealed another meaning behind It’s Almost Dry, and in keeping with the rapper’s brand, it’s a drug reference. “And you have to wait on masterpieces.” He continued, “Also in drug culture, a lot of times you’ll have people waiting on the product and it’s not dry yet. You can come get it when it’s dry.”

Meanwhile, Pusha T shared why it was so important to have Ye and Pharrell produce the project during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

“I had the best of both worlds in regards to production and in regards to two people that actually understand who I am and they like two different things from me that I feel are both really great,” Pusha T said. “This body of work is untouchable because it doesn’t lean too heavy on either side…you get the whole spectrum. It’s my most well-rounded body of work.”

