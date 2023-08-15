Megan Thee Stallion Goes Off On Her Haters Blaming Her For Tory Lanez Prison Sentence

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion thrashed her haters who blamed her after Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Check it out!

Megan Thee Stallion slammed her “haters” during her first performance since Tory Lanez was sentenced to prison for shooting her in the feet.

During her set at the Outside Lands Festival in California on Sunday, the Savage rapper seemingly spoke to fans about Tory Lanez being sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier that week for shooting at her in 2020.

“I just wanna say, f### all my haters,” Megan thee Stallion told the festival crowd. “None of that s### you was doing or saying broke me. None of that s### y’all be doing or saying to the Hotties broke them.”

She added, “I want all of the Hotties to put they m############ middle fingers up right now.”

Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted in December last year on charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence for shooting Megan in both feet after a party in July 2020.

In a victim impact statement during the two-day sentencing hearing, Megan thee Stalliion said, “He not only shot me. He made a mockery of my trauma.

“Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

Following his sentence, Tory issued a statement insisting he will not apologize for a crime he did not commit.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence, and I always will.”