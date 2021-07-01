Megan Thee Stallion Annoints Herself The “Hot Girl Coach”

Megan Thee Stallion is proud to be a “girl’s girl.”

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker wants to set a good example of how women can support one another because she doesn’t like the idea that fellow female chart stars are all “competitive and catty”.

Megan Thee Stallion said: “It is important for me to be known as a girl’s girl because a lot of times the industry tries to paint it like women don’t support each other…that girls can’t be in the same field without being competitive and catty.

“But me, I love all the girls and I want everybody to know I don’t believe in that. I am in my own lane, you are in your lane, and, you know, I appreciate good music. All these women.”

The 26-year-old rapper thinks her music “naturally thrives” in the summer because it’s her favorite season and she loves recording songs to soundtrack the warmer weather.

She told People magazine: “When you think of summer, you just have to think of me because I am the Hot Girl Coach and it is the Hot Girl Summer. It is no pressure to make songs for the summer.

“I just put out a song in the summer and the hotties just turn into it and they really like it. But I do try and put something out there to kick off Hot Girl Summer every year.”

Megan has teamed up with Cash App to give away $1 million worth of stock as part of a new promotion dubbed ‘Investing for Hotties’ and as part of the venture will star in a series of videos which aim to inform potential investors on the basics of the stock market and why they should get involved.

She said: “I feel like it is important to invest because you want to see your money grow in other ways. I think it is cool to put your money into something and watch it grow and take it in and out as you want to.”