Megan Thee Stallion Jacked For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars In Brazen Burglary

Burglars allegedly stole $300,000 to $400,000 worth of items from Megan Thee Stallion’s home in Los Angeles.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Los Angeles home was reportedly burglarized on Thursday night (October 13).

According to TMZ, two thieves broke into the rapper’s house while she was away in New York for Saturday Night Live. The men allegedly stole cash, electronics and jewelry.

Law enforcement sources said the burglars looted $300,000 to $400,000 worth of items from Megan Thee Stallion’s home. No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating home surveillance footage of the incident. They are also seeking any additional video or evidence from neighbors.

Megan Thee Stallion is scheduled to host Saturday Night Live for the first time in her career on October 15. She will be the episode’s musical guest as well.

The 300 Entertainment artist made her SNL debut in 2019. Chance the Rapper brought her on the show for a performance of their song “Handsome.” She graced the SNL stage again in 2020, this time as the show’s musical guest.

Megan Thee Stallion will be promoting her latest album Traumazine, which dropped in August. The project debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

SNL cast member Heidi Gardner joined “Hot Girl Meg” in a teaser for the upcoming episode.

