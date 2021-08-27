Megan Thee Stallion Jumps On BTS’s “Butter (Remix)”

Listen to the new version of the Korean boy band’s No. 1 single.

Megan Thee Stallion had to engage in a legal fight with the 1501 Certified Entertainment record label in order to ensure BTS’s “Butter (Remix)” would see the light of day. The Hip Hop/K-Pop crossover was able to land this week.

Korean boy band BTS dropped “Butter (Remix)” featuring Megan Thee Stallion on Friday morning. #BUTTERTHEEREMIX became one of the top trending topics on Twitter after the song arrived on DSPs.

According to reports, 1501 Certified attempted to block Megan Thee Stallion from appearing on the new version of BTS’s single. Megan was forced to file an emergency temporary restraining order to get permission to drop the song.

A Texas judge ruled, “[1501 Certified Entertainment] have recently engaged and will continue to engage in conduct preventing the release of her new music, which would irreparably damage her goodwill, reputation, and overall music career and infringes on her rights to self-expression through her music.”

“Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am🧈🧈🧈🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭,” tweeted Megan Thee Stallion on Wednesday. “Butter (Remix)” comes after the Roc Nation-backed rapper scored a Top 20 hit this year with her “Thot S###” single.

Megan The Stallion also reached the Hot 100 chart’s Top 20 region in 2021 by appearing on “Beautiful Mistakes” with Maroon 5. The self-described Hot Girl Coach peaked at #2 by contributing to Ariana Grande’s “34+35 (Remix).”

The original “Butter” has already spent nine weeks at #1 on the Hot 100. It currently sits at #8 after remaining on the Billboard tally for 13 weeks so far. BTS has five total Number Ones in just two years.