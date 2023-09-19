Megan Thee Stallion: “I’m Not Tussling With No Damn Justin Timberlake”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion explained how everyone got her viral moment with Justin Timberlake all wrong. Read precisely what happened!

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out after her viral VMAs moment with Justin Timberlake.

Following rumors the two musicians had a heated exchange at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Megan Thee Stallion has clarified that they were not arguing.

“We got to go bring sexy back, so I’m excited,” the 28-year-old recently told Us Weekly. “I definitely want to do a song with him.”

The pair went viral after a clip showed Justin leaning over to speak to Megan The Stallion, who pointed her finger and shook her head vigorously as she spoke to the NSYNC star and his bandmate Joey Fatone. She then turned away, looking irritated.

“I don’t have any apps on my phone right now, like social media-wise, so I didn’t know what the hell anybody was talking about. And my friend called me, she’s like, ‘Were you arguing with Justin Timberlake?’ I said, ‘Why would you ask me that? Like, in what world would they say (I’d) be arguing with Justin Timberlake? What are you talking about?'” Megan recalled.

She added, “Then when somebody showed me the video I was like, ‘Oh, my God! I talk with my hands! I’m not tussling with no damn Justin Timberlake.'”

The “Savage” rapper told the outlet that she and Justin, 42, were bonding over their shared astrological sign, Aquarius. She added that she also had trouble hearing him during their chat.

“I was just telling him, like, ‘No, no, no. I can’t hear you. I have my in-ears in. This meeting right here does not count. I’m going to meet you after this,'” she recalled.

Megan Thee Stallion attended the ceremony to perform “Bongos,” her latest collaboration with Cardi B, for the first time.