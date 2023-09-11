Cardi B Explains Choosing Which Female Rappers She Wants To Work With

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“I feel like nobody sounds like each other right now.”

Throughout her career, Cardi B has collaborated with several female rappers. Her latest musical union came in the form of “Bongos” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

“Bongos” hit DSPs on September 8. The song’s official music video has already amassed more than 8 million views on YouTube. Cardi’s new visuals continue to trend on the platform.

With the release of “Bongos,” Cardi went on a press run to promote the single. She recently spoke with Audacy’s Big Tigger. The interview included the Bronx-bred rapper discussing working with other women in Hip-Hop.

“Why not?” answered Cardi B when Big Tigger asked why she chose to collaborate with so many fellow female MCs. She also added, “It’s not that I’m a ‘girl’s girl’ – I’m just a girl. I’m clearly going to gravitate more to girl’s music.”

The 30-year-old hitmaker continued, “So when I do a song with these girls it’s because I really like y’all’s song. If I like your music and I like your sound, let’s do something together. Why the f### not? If I like your sh*t, I want to work with you.”

“Bongos” is the second song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. The two Grammy Award winners previously put out the internet-breaking, chart-topping “WAP” in 2020 which is now certified 8x-Platinum by the RIAA.

In addition, Cardi B has appeared on songs with female rap acts like City Girls, Nicki Minaj, GloRilla, Latto, and FendiDa Rappa. The former reality show star also stated, “All the girls right now, I feel like nobody sounds like each other right now. That’s the good thing about it.”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will perform “Bongos” live for the first time at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards which take place on September 12. MTV also nominated Cardi in the Best Hip Hop category for her contribution to “Tomorrow 2” by GloRilla.