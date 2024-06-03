Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Latto Collab & Announces Album Release Date 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion surprised her fans in Atlanta, announcing her self-titled album is due later this month.

Megan Thee Stallion unveiled several surprises during her concert over the weekend, bringing out Latto, previewing their new collab and revealing the release date for her highly anticipated album.

On Sunday night (June 2) the Hot Girl Summer Tour finally arrived at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena after a water leak forced Meg to postpone two dates. However, the show proved worth the wait, with Latto joining the H-Town Hottie to debut the “Sunday Service” remix.

Megan Thee Stallion & Latto performing “Sunday Service Remix” at the #HotGirlSummerTour !pic.twitter.com/kyhpDZD1cA — Megan News (@MegansCharts) June 3, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion also announced her third album, titled Megan, will arrive later this month. After the show, Meg shared the cover art of her self-titled project on social media.

“SURPRISE HOTTIESSSS!!!!” she captioned her post. “My New Album MEGAN will be coming out JUNE 28. Click the link in bio to PRE-SAVE NOW!”

Megan has released a string of serpent-themed songs in the run-up to her album release, “Cobra,” “Hiss,” and “Boa.” She previously described her upcoming project as a “rebirth,” and was inspired by snakes shedding their skin. Her new cover art continues the theme, showing Megan emerging from a chrysalis.

Earlier this year, Megan shared that her next album will show a different side of her.

“I’ve always struggled to figure out how to be vulnerable and still make music that is going hard at the same time,” she explained during an April interview with Women’s Health. “I’m getting into a better space with making music that is still true to myself but also true to my message,” she added. “I am very much a flower, but my flower has thorns.”