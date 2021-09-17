Megan Thee Stallion And Lil Uzi Vert Set For Posty Fest 2021

Post Malone’s Posty Fest returns in October with a lineup featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow and more.

Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert are among the Hip-Hop stars scheduled to perform at Post Malone’s 2021 Posty Fest.

Post Malone has recruited Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow and many more for his third annual festival, which is scheduled to take place on October 30-31. Malone will serve as the headliner with Kerwin Frost hosting the festivities.

The 2021 Posty Fest will be held at the home of the Dallas Cowboys: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Fans unable to attend in person can stream the music extravaganza on AUX Live.

Other notable artists booked for the upcoming festival include $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Flo Milli, Kenny Mason, Tyga, iann dior, Tyla Yaweh and Kaash Paige. Koe Wetzel, Turnstile, Peach Tree Rascals, RMR, Gatecreeper, Clever and LoveLeo round out the list of performers.

This year’s edition of Posty Fest will be a two-day event for the first time. Post Malone began running the festival in 2018, hosting the inaugural show at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.

Posty Fest made its debut at AT&T Stadium in 2019 with over 40,000 fans in attendance. The festival wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for Post Malone’s big event are on sale now. General admission costs $299 while VIP passes are available for $599.

A limited number of travel packages start at $649. The package comes with a three-night stay at a hotel, general admission or VIP ticket, official merchandise and access to an open-bar event in downtown Dallas.

Check out all the ticket options here.