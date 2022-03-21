1501 Certified countersued Megan Thee Stallion as the two battle over whether or not her ‘Something For Thee Hotties’ project is an album.

Megan Thee Stallion’s dispute with 1501 Certified Entertainment heated up as her label filed a countersuit against her.

According to TMZ, Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Ent. sued the multi-platinum selling rapper over her Something For Thee Hotties project. The label insists her latest release isn’t an album and demands new recordings to fulfill her contract.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion sued 1501 for not counting Something For Thee Hotties as an album under the terms of her contract. She claimed the project met the criteria of an album per their agreement, which allegedly stipulates a 45-minute runtime for such classification.

Something For Thee Hotties mostly features previously released songs. The label contends the project only includes 29 minutes of new Megan Thee Stallion material, so it shouldn’t be considered an album under their deal.

1501 proclaims her projects must contain at least 12 “new master recordings of studio performances” to count as an album in her contract. The label also says it needs to approve the tracks, which didn’t happen with the release of Something For Thee Hotties.

Megan Thee Stallion previously asked for a non-monetary declaratory judgment to determine Something For Thee Hotties is an album. 1501 wants the court to rule against her, which would mean the Texas native owes the label two more albums.

In addition to settling the album dispute, 1501 seeks a full accounting of Megan Thee Stallion’s revenue. The label believes it deserves a cut, which could exceed $1 million.