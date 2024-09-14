Megan Thee Stallion Explains How Her Mother Shaped Her Rap Style

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion reveals the fierce lessons and enduring influence of her late mother, rapper Holly-Wood, in shaping her powerful musical presence.

Megan Thee Stallion discussed the impactful lessons she learned from her late mother, rapper Holly Thomas, known professionally as Holly-Wood.

The 29-year-old rapper, celebrated for chart-toppers like “Hot Girl Summer” and “Sweetest Pie,” reflected on the fierce spirit and aggressive rap style her mother embodied.

Holly-Wood, who made waves in the Hip-Hop scene between 2001 and 2007, also managed Megan’s burgeoning career before she passed away in March 2019 after battling brain cancer.

Recounting her mother’s influence to Billboard, Megan shared, “Just that attitude. My mama was so feisty. She had a lot of aggression in her rap voice, and because in her nature she was naturally an aggressive woman, she sold it.”

Inspired by her mother’s authentic approach to music, Megan emphasized the importance of delivering her lyrics with conviction.

“I feel like the main thing for me is always selling it. Making sure who I am comes through in my voice when I’m rapping,” she said. “You’re not going to believe what I’m saying if I don’t deliver it strong. My delivery lets people know that I’m strong.”

Megan’s father, Joseph Pete Jr., also left a lasting imprint on her life, having passed away when she was just 15.

Described by Megan as a “full-time hustler,” Pete Jr.’s influence was joined by the musical mentoring from her mother, who introduced Megan to rap at a young age.

In a 2019 interview with Vulture, Megan recounted, “Holly-Wood is the first female rapper I’ve ever known, I’ve ever saw, so I’m thinking like, ‘OK, yeah, this is normal. Everybody’s doing this.’ So when she would take me to the studio with her, she would think I’m in the next room doing little kid stuff, coloring, watching TV, and I’m really like ear to the door, thinking, ‘Yeah, uh-huh I’m a do that, too.'”