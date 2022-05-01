Megan Thee Stallion Planning A Hilarious Comedy Based On Her Own Life

The head of Netflix’s comedy division offered up some details about Megan thee Stallion’s upcoming series on the streaming giant! Read more!

Details have been revealed about what Megan thee Stallion is planning for her big deal with Netflix.

The Houston rapper announced a first-look deal with Netflix’s comedy division in December of 2021.

During an interview with Deadline, Tracey Pakosta, the head of Netflix’s comedy division, offered some details on what Megan thee Stallion is planning to produce with the streaming giant.

According to Tracey Pakosta, Megan thee Stallion will draw from her own experiences for an upcoming untitled comedy series.

“It’s very early stages. She came in, and she pitched something loosely based on her life growing up, and we got very excited about it. We think she’s special,” Pakosta revealed, without providing any other details.

Megan discussed her plans for Netflix shortly after the deal was announced.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur, and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch,” Megan thee Stallion said.

Megan is already gathering invaluable experience in front of the outside of her many music videos.

Meg made her acting debut as Onyx in a 2020 episode of “Good Girls.” She also produced and starred in her own horror series, “Hottiween.”

She has also been tapped to star in the R-rated musical “F*cking Identical Twins.”

The movie, which is being directed by a claimed filmmaker Larry Charles, tells the story of two business adversaries who find out they are twin brothers.

The siblings decide to swap identities as they attempt to reunite their broken family.

No release date is available for F*cking Identical Twins, which also stars Bowen Yang, Megan Mullally, and the movie’s writers, Aaron Jackson, and Josh Sharp.