Megan Thee Stallion Pays Tribute To “The Queens That Paved The Way”

“There is no Megan Thee Stallion without Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Trina, Gangsta Boo, Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, Eve, and so many others.”

Megan thee Stallion embodies female empowerment in everything she does. Whether in her strong sex-positive, confident lyrics promoting female independence, numerous brand deals, or promotion of body positivity, Megan is a role model for women worldwide.

During a recent interview, Megan Thee Stallion paid homage to the women who laid the foundation for her career while discussing equality in hip-hop.

“Women are killing the rap game, so there’s no debate about our staying power,” she expressed to CR Fashion Book. “There’s still work to be done in terms of equality in hip-hop, but it’s come a long way,” she said. “We have to thank the queens that paved the way for my generation. There is no Megan Thee Stallion without Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Trina, Gangsta Boo, Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, Eve, and so many others.”

She also discussed her sex-positive lyrics, which she says are more about inner confidence than sexuality.

“It’s not just about embracing sex,” Megan explained. “It’s about embracing the confidence you have in yourself as a woman. Being bold is sexy,” she added.

Megan Thee Stallion Says Women Should Be Allowed To Speak On Sex

Megan Thee Stallion addressed the hypocrisy in the male-dominated rap game. “Sex is not just one-sided,” she explained. “Men should not be the only people who are allowed to speak on sex.”

Megan said, “women should be able to control the narrative of how they want to be treated,” both in public and in private. She uses her own self-confidence to set an example to other women to “embrace their confidence and sexuality.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Megan The Stallion celebrated her Houston roots and spoke on her commitment to representing her city. She revealed Pimp C and Bun B who she said, “deserve more love and appreciation,” were an early influence on her. She grew up a fan, and their music contributed to her decision to pursue a career in the industry.

Fans of Megan can expect her next album to be her most personal to date. “’m finally opening up about things I’ve never publicly spoken about. I’m nervous and excited for my fans to hear this side of my personality.”