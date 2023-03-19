Megan Thee Stallion Posts Sultry Photos With VP Kamala Harris From D.C. Mansion

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Grammy-winning rapper was invited to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris for a Glamour celebration of Women’s History Month.

Megan Thee Stallion was invited to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris for a Glamour celebration of Women’s History Month. The event took place in Washington D.C. on Saturday (March 18). The Grammy Award-winning rapper shared some snaps of her trip, including one with the VP herself. She wrote in the caption simply, “DC @kamalaharris.”

In one of the photos, Megan Thee Stallion—wearing a black and blue dress with a plunging neckline— playfully sticks her tongue out as Harris laughs. The others include more of Megan showing off her dress in front of Harris’s mansion.

Glamour‘s Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry spoke about the magazine’s long history of advocating for women—before it was “fashionable.”

March is a really important month for us as we take account of the extraordinary achievements of women. For me it’s a time where we take stock of the past, celebrate the present, and plot the future. Glamour is 85 years old next year. We were one of the first magazines in the United States to really empower the working woman—our tagline in the 40s was ‘for the girl with a job’. Looking into the archives, these issues of Glamour equipped women to take on jobs when the world went to war, they had feminist writers who argued why women should go to college, long before it became the norm.

“And there were so many inches and issues dedicated to the fight for reproductive rights and the passing of Roe v Wade. And I wonder, as I say these words out loud, what those writers in the 50s, 60s and 70s would feel that we are still fighting that fight in 2023. We tackled topics like divorce, sexual liberation, motherhood and more in groundbreaking ways. And the history of Glamour is really woven into the history of women in America.”

In addition to Megan Thee Stallion, Nancy Pelosi, actors Simone Ashley, Nicole Ari Parker and Phoebe Robinson, soccer star Ashlyn Harris, founder/CEO Emma Grede, fashion designer and Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James and author and activist Marley Dias were among those in attendance.

Harris addressed the importance of women having paid leave, saying, “Economic empowerment of women is about an investment in the future of our country. When you lift up the economic status of women, you lift up the economic status of families and communities, and all of society benefits.”