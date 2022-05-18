Megan Thee Stallion Provides Update On Sophomore Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Hot Girl Coach has another project on the way.

Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion picked up a few industry trophies this week. She won Top Rap Female Artist at the Billboard Music Awards and Artist of the Year at the Webby Awards.

On Webby Awards night, an interviewer asked Megan Thee Stallion about her upcoming plans. The Texas native provided her fans with an update about her next project.

“Actually, I’m probably like 95% done with my new album. I want to tease that for the Hotties. I haven’t told them nothing about my album,” stated Megan.

So far, Megan Thee Stallion has released one official studio LP. 2020’s Good News hosts the singles “Body,” “Cry Baby” featuring DaBaby, and “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé.

Megan broke out as a mainstream artist in 2019 with “Big Ole Freak” off the Tina Snow EP. Her discography also includes mixtapes such as 2019 Fever as well as EPs such as 2020’s Suga.

Last year, the self-described Hot Girl Coach dropped the Something for Thee Hotties compilation. Plus, 2022 has seen Megan let loose the tracks “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa and “Plan B.”

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences presented the 26th Annual Webby Awards, which honors excellence on the internet, on May 16 in New York City. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. served as the host for the show.