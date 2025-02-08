Megan Thee Stallion & PSY Team Up For Epic K-Pop Showdown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion is stepping into the K-Pop universe with PSY for an electrifying new music competition series, KPOPPED, giving fans a front-row seat to an international battle of beats and talent.

Apple TV+ announced that the rap powerhouse behind “Hot Girl Summer” and the viral sensation behind “Gangnam Style” are teaming up in an eight-episode show designed to merge Western and Korean pop music cultures in spectacular fashion.

The series, produced by Megan herself alongside music legend Lionel Richie, will pit Western music icons against top-tier K-Pop idols in a reimagining of their greatest hits.

Each episode culminates with explosive performances judged by a live audience in Seoul, tasked with crowning the ultimate champion of these epic musical mash-ups.

Megan is also set to revisit her 2020 chart-topping anthem “Savage” during the series—bringing her unmistakable energy to the stage while bridging two global music worlds.

A synopsis for the series highlights its ambitious concept.

“In each episode, western icons reimagine one of their biggest hits, collaborating with top-tier K-pop idols to deliver spectacular battle performances, with a live Seoul-based audience picking the winner of the best new K-popped song.”

While a premiere date for KPOPPED has yet to be revealed, the announcement already signals Apple TV+’s growing focus on unscripted competition television.

The platform dipped into the genre last year with My Kind of Country, a Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves creation that spotlighted the world of country music through performances and judging from icons like Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, and Orville Peck.

Apple TV+ has also explored the vibrancy of Korean music through its August docuseries K-Pop Idols, which chronicled the “trials and triumphs” faced by acts like Blackswan, boy band Cravity, and soloist Jessi as they navigated the competitive South Korean music industry.