Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Writes Her Raps In The Shower

Megan Thee Stallion revealed she writes some of her best raps while she takes a hot shower. Read more!

Megan Thee Stallion often dreams up raps while she is in the shower.

In an interview for Rolling Stone, the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker shared that she is constantly thinking of lyrics and often writes in the car or her bathroom.

“I put my phone outside the shower but close enough to where I could still tap it. S### be getting wet all the time, f###### up my phones,” she said. “It’s a whole movie trying to write in the shower, but I keep my speaker loud, and I just freestyle, and then I write it down when I get out.”

The star, real name Megan Pete, went on to note that she has been spending all of her free time writing lyrics for her upcoming second album.

And while there isn’t a release date for the record, Megan promised fans that the sound would be varied.

“I want to take you through so many different emotions. At first, you was twerking. Now you might be crying,” the 27-year-old said. “I just always want people to remember, ‘Yes, Megan Thee Stallion, she was great, she was a rapper. She was one of the best rappers, the coldest.'”