Megan thee Stallion had an emergency yesterday that caused her to miss the American Music Awards, where she won numerous categories!

The rapper had been scheduled to take to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with BTS to perform their song “Butter,” but she has confirmed she will no longer be at the event.

Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend 😭😭I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!💜 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 20, 2021

Meg didn’t go into details about what is keeping her from the ceremony, where she dominated the evening despite her absence.

Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat were the top winning female artists at this year’s AMAs. Both women won three categories, respectively.

Megan Thee Stallion won Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Favorite Hip-Hop Album (Good News). Doja Cat won Favorite Female R&B Artist, Collaboration of the Year (“Kiss Me More” with SZA), and Favorite R&B Album (Planet Her).

Cardi B, who hosted the star-studded bash, took home the award for Favorite Hip-Hop Song for “Up.”