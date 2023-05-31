Megan Thee Stallion Seeks To Depose Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris In Legal Battle Against 1501

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Harris previously testified in the Tory Lanez shooting trial in December 2022.

Kelsey Harris may testify in another court case involving her former friend Megan Thee Stallion.

According to Radar Online, Megan Thee Stallion wants Harris to sit for a deposition in the rapper’s lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment. Meg’s legal team believes Harris has information that can help their case.

Lawyers asked the court to make Harris turn over any relevant communications with 1501’s owner Carl Crawford and Tory Lanez. Megan Thee Stallion thinks her label participated in a smear campaign to tarnish her name.

“1501 has maliciously collaborated with the likes of Tory Lanez—the man convicted of shooting [Megan]—and others to disparage [Megan],” her attorneys argued. “[Darien] Smith, an executive for 1501, is married to Kelsey Harris, the female rapper who released a song on or about November 25, 2022, titled ‘Bussin Back,’ where she raps ‘Way [Megan] did 1501, should’ve knew I couldn’t trust her’ and ‘if I was the one with the gun you woulda heard about a murder.’”

Meg and 1501’s legal battle is scheduled to head to trial on August 7. She hopes to get out of her contract with Crawford’s label.

Harris infamously testified in the Tory Lanez criminal trial. He was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He will be sentenced on June 13.