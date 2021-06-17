Megan Thee Stallion Steps Up To Pay For Dead Fans’ Funeral

Megan is just as dedicated to her fans as they are to her. She proves that by stepping up to the plate in contributing to a GoFundMe for a deceased fan!

Megan Thee Stallion has stepped up to cover the funeral costs of a fan.

After learning from another fan that a GoFundMe campaign had been set up to raise funds for the dead devotee’s send-off, the rapper reached out to offer her help.

“How much do y’all need?” she tweeted on Tuesday

At that point, the fundraiser had reached half its $16,000 goal and so the “Savage” hitmaker agreed to pony up the rest with a donation of over $8,000 under her birth name, Megan Pete.

The person who posted the original plea retweeted a response from another friend, who agreed their late pal would have been blown away by the gesture.

“Shaniah would be screaming right now that their favorite artist just paid the rest of their memorial fund,” the note read. “Meg Thee Stallion is a beautiful person & I know she’ll never see this but she’s THAT b####. Support the f### out of her please. A musician who truly cares about their fans.”

Megan’s gift comes a week after she announced plans to treat one lucky student to a full-ride scholarship at Long Island University.

Academics at the New York state university have created the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment as part of a partnership with Jay-Z’s management firm, which will begin later this year and the “W.A.P.” hitmaker will cover four full years of tuition for one student.

The Grammy winner is currently a student herself – at Texas Southern University, where she’s studying healthcare administration.

Megan said, “If I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game changer in whichever fields they choose.”