Megan Thee Stallion Still Gets Nervous Over Beyoncé Despite “Savage” Collab

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion and her tourmate GloRilla couldn’t stop fawning over Beyoncé on Instagram’s Close Friends podcast.

Megan Thee Stallion admitted she’s still awestruck by Beyoncé despite developing a working relationship with the superstar. Megan discussed her adoration of Beyoncé in a conversation with GloRilla on Instagram’s Close Friends Only podcast.

“Talking about Beyoncé still makes me nervous,” the Houston Hottie told GloRilla. “Like Beyoncé is really like Beyoncé. Like Beyoncé!?! You have to tell them a few times … Like your mama named you Beyoncé ‘cause she knew you was finna be the girl. She knew there was not going to be another Beyoncé on the planet. If you name your child Beyoncé, you pushing it. ‘Cause this they family name. Like how your whole family name live already? I don’t know, I just love Beyoncé.”

GloRilla said she met Beyoncé twice. The Memphis-bred rapper told Megan she felt scared both times.

“I leave my body and go to heaven,” GloRilla explained. “I’m literally obsessed with Beyoncé.”

Megan was unable to recall the first time she met Beyoncé.

“I couldn’t even tell you when was the first time,” Megan said. “Oh my God. Because I just feel like I’m so cool now because I feel like I’ve seen Beyoncé a few times [laughs].”

She added, “You cannot talk ill about Beyoncé in front of me because b####, you might not make it out. ‘Cause if you talk bad about Beyoncé, you’re really just a hater. You’re really a hating ass hoe.”

Beyoncé jumped on the remix of Megan’s single “Savage” in 2020. Beyoncé’s appearance helped “Savage” become Megan’s first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

Last year, Beyoncé and Megan performed “Savage” together at the former’s Renaissance Tour stop in Houston. Megan told fans she was “ugly crying” the whole weekend of the show, noting how much it meant for her to share the stage with Beyoncé.