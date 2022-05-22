Megan Thee Stallion Talks About Her “Unspoken Bond” With Dua Lipa

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about her close relationship with hit pop singer Dua Lipa after the pair collaborated on the song “Sweetest Pie.” Read more!

Megan Thee Stallion has an “unspoken bond” with her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa.

Megan admitted that she wasn’t convinced she would click with the “New Rules” singer before they worked together on the collaboration, which was released in March.

“When somebody is so gorgeous and established, you don’t know what to expect,” she explained. “A lot of ladies can be divas. But Dua is just so nice. She felt like a familiar spirit. We have an unspoken bond, it’s not even anything we need to discuss. Sometimes people get the wrong idea about me, too. But once you meet me, you’re like, ‘Oh! This is my homegirl.'”

Megan thee Stallion first expressed her interest in working with Dua in June 2021 when she said in a video, “Somebody asked me about Dua Lipa, I love Dua Lipa, she’s so fire. I really do want to do a song with Dua Lipa.”

The comment caught the “Levitating” singer’s attention, and she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I love you @TheeStallion LET’S GET IT!!!!”

They began teasing the song in February before officially announcing the collab in March.

In a Vogue interview, Dua’s friend and co-songwriter, Clarence Coffee Jr., revealed that the star came up with her section of the track in under an hour.

“I wish more people could see how she is as an artist in a room,” he praised. “She has incredible ideas, she’s a great lyricist, and she’s a beast with melodies.”