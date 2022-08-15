Megan Thee Stallion Talks Delivering A Message To Toxic Men By Collabing With Future

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Hot Girl Coach suggests women can apply pressure too.

Megan The Stallion’s “Pressurelicious” featuring Future made a lot of headlines over the last few days. Apparently, Meg paid the Atlanta-based rapper $250,000 for his feature on the single which shocked some fans.

Future, the self-described Toxic King, uses “Pressurelicious” to say, “Hold up, I’ma put my demon in her veins.” While sitting down with SiriusXM host Swaggy Sie on Hip Hop Nation, Megan The Stallion explained why she wanted the Toxic King for the collaboration.

“I just feel like all the boys be talking s### about being toxic, and y’all ain’t the only ones that come with pressure with us too,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “So the Hot Girls have to show, whatever the boys call themselves, we had to show them what was up.”

Meg continued, “There ain’t even no substance to it. Y’all just toxic. It be like, ‘Yeah, we up kings.’ And it be like, ‘What do y’all be doing? What did y’all do?’ It’s always something stupid. So I’m like, ‘Come get y’all leader on the song and see how y’all like that.'”

An official visualizer for the Megan Thee Stallion and Future’s “Pressurelicious” arrived on YouTube back on July 21. The Foxxatron-filmed video has amassed more than 2.8 million views on the platform. A second animated “Pressurelicious” visualizer collected another 117,000 YouTube plays.

“Pressurelicious” has peaked at #55 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart so far. As of press time, the song collected over 8 million streams on Spotify after debuting at #38 on the Daily Top Songs USA chart with 443,000 streams.

Megan Thee Stallion’s sophomore studio album, Traumazine, hosts “Pressurelicious” featuring Future. The project also contains contributions by guest artists like Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, and Lucky Daye. Industry forecasters project Traumazine to open with 40,000-50,000 first-week units.