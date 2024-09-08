Megan Thee Stallion Still Dreaming Of Taylor Swift Duet

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion is eyeing a future collaboration with Taylor Swift, praising the pop star’s talent and likening her to a fellow “stallion.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s desire to team up with Taylor Swift marks an exciting potential collaboration between two music powerhouses.

The “Body” rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, recently shared her admiration for Swift in an interview with People magazine.

Despite having collaborated with several A-list artists in her career, including Beyoncé, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, and SZA, Megan expressed her enthusiasm about the prospect of partnering with Swift.

“I love Taylor Swift, and I would like to collab with her one day,” Megan said. “She’s a stallion too, she’s a tall girl. I love that. We would be so cute next to each other.”

Having earned her stage name after being frequently called a “stallion” by older men, Megan has since embraced the moniker.

In a 2017 interview with Houstonia magazine, she explained, “Since I was younger, probably about 15 or 16, I’ve always had the same body. Older guys would always be like, ‘Oh, you a stallion.'”

Megan’s latest musical partnership is a track called “Neva Play,” featuring RM from the globally renowned K-pop group BTS.

The song dropped last week, further cementing her reputation for high-profile collaborations.

Megan’s public acknowledgment of Swift’s influence was notably highlighted during the 2023 Video Music Awards.

“Taylor Swift is so bad, she’s a Hottie,” she remarked, drawing a parallel between Swift’s prowess and the name of Megan’s dedicated fanbase.