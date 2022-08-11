Megan Thee Stallion Unveils ‘Traumazine’ Release Date & Tracklist

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion’s new album includes guest appearances by Future, Latto, Rico Nasty, Lil Keke, Big Pokey, Sauce Walka and more.

Megan Thee Stallion’s new album Traumazine is scheduled to drop on Friday (August 12).

The Roc Nation-managed rapper shared the project’s cover art, release date and tracklist on Thursday (August 11). The 18-track album features collaborations with Future, Latto, Rico Nasty, Lil Keke, Big Pokey, Sauce Walka and Dua Lipa, among others.

Prior to the album announcement, Megan Thee Stallion addressed her longstanding issues with 1501 Certified Entertainment. She told fans the release of Traumazine brings her one step closer to leaving the label.

“Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label,” she wrote on Twitter. “All these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful. Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the b####### WE ALMOST OUT. LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP.”

Megan Thee Stallion also noted Traumazine is more introspective than her previous work.

“It took a lot of self reflecting to get to the point in my life where I am right now,” she wrote on Instagram. “I ain’t saying I finally figured everything out or that I’m finally at peace, bc I’m not… buttt im excited for the hotties to get a better understanding of what’s happening in my head.”

Check out the cover art and tracklist for Megan Thee Stallion’s Traumazine below.