Megan Thee Stallion Beats Copyright Lawsuit With “Savage” Victory

Megan Thee Stallion emerged victorious in a copyright lawsuit regarding her hit song “Savage,” as a judge found insufficient evidence to support the claims.

Megan Thee Stallion scored a major win in a battle over her hit song “Savage” after Judge Katherine Polk Failla dismissed the lawsuit due to insufficient evidence.

The acclaimed artist was accused of copying a little-known track by producer James A. Greene, who launched the lawsuit last year, claiming that “Savage” producer J White Did It had access to his 2020 song “It’s About To Be On.”

Greene alleged that Stallion’s track was borrowed from his work, stating that J White Did It had obtained the track through his manager.

However, Judge Failla determined that there wasn’t enough proof to support the accusation and dismissed the suit altogether, pointing out that there was no evidence Megan Thee Stallion or Warner had even listened to Greene’s track.

The judge highlighted the lack of substantial similarities between the beats, drum patterns, and vocals of the two songs.

Greene’s track had not been widely distributed, which played a critical role in dismissing the allegations against the Hip-Hop superstar.

“Savage” exploded onto the music scene in March 2020 as part of Megan Thee Stallion’s EP “Suga.”

It quickly went viral on TikTok, spurring the popular “Savage” dance challenge during its chorus. A remix featuring Beyoncé dropped in April 2020 and became a hit inclusion on Megan’s debut album, Good News, later that year.

This remix soared to number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2020, marking Megan Thee Stallion’s first and Beyoncé’s seventh time securing the top spot.