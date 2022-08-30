Megan Thee Stallion Wants Starring Role In “Bring It On” Reboot

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion revealed she was trying to follow in the footsteps of Ice Cube and Queen Latifah the conquer Hollywood!

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, recently made a guest appearance as her alter-ego Tina Snow in season two of “P-Valley” and is rumored to have landed a role in Marvel’s TV show, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

Discussing her plans to pursue acting in an interview for The Cut, Megan noted that she is taking her cues from two other major hip-hop stars.

“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she shared, referring to Queen Latifah and Ice Cube. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress – I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

In addition to her various projects, Megan is also set to appear alongside Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang in the upcoming film, “F**king Identical Twins.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the 27-year-old revealed that she would sign up for a “Bring It On” reboot in a second.

Specifically, she would like to take on the role of Isis, the character played by Gabrielle Union in the original 2000 cheerleading movie.

“I always have wanted to be Isis. I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new ‘Bring It On,’ I should be that character,” Megan shared.