Megan Thee Stallions Celebrates 30th Birthday With Business Power Move

Megan Thee Stallion rang in her 30s with the launch of her tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas.

Megan Thee Stallion marked her 30th birthday by diving into the spirits industry, unveiling her new tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, on Saturday (February 15).

The Grammy-winning rapper and entrepreneur introduced the label with two premium tequilas—Blanco and Reposado—crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from the red volcanic highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

“As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” Megan Thee Stallion said.

MISS FEBRUARY ♒️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 🎂🍰💕 pic.twitter.com/HrqxfUqWeq — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 15, 2025

The tequila is distilled at Casa Centinela, a Jalisco-based distillery crafting spirits since 1904. The Blanco variety boasts a smooth, slightly sweet profile with hints of rosemary and green tea, while the Reposado develops richer flavors through aging, incorporating notes of caramelized agave, American oak, and warm spices.

Chicas Divertidas’ packaging features a bottle design inspired by the Angel’s Trumpet flower, with grooves mimicking the agave plant.

A dagger-pierced heart adorns the label, embodying the brand’s motto: “Keep it cute, classy, and cut-throat.”

The Blanco is priced at $70 and the Reposado at $80, with both available for pre-order at ChicasDivertidasTequila.com and ReserveBar.com. In previous interviews, Megan cited Beyoncé as an inspiration for expanding her business ventures into the alcohol industry, which added another milestone to her entrepreneurial journey.

“Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I’m so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand. I know the Hotties are ready, it’s time to give them a drink made by me! I’m excited to share this labor of love with you all,” Megan said.