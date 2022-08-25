Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete And Thomas Foundation Announces ‘Joy Is Our Journey’ Tour

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Hot Girl Coach is excited about the special initiative.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete and Thomas Foundation aligned with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium as a community partner for the inaugural Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour.

The month-long trek began in Atlanta on August 20. The Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour closes out in Birmingham at the 2022 Black Girls Dream Conference which takes place September 16 through September 17.

The free “mini-festival” is designed for Black girls, young women, and gender-expansive youth, between the ages of 12 and 24. Each outdoor event features music, food trucks, game stations, swag bags, giveaways, and more.

“I’m really excited to have The Pete and Thomas Foundation partner with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium on this special initiative,” states Megan Thee Stallion (born Megan Pete).

The Traumazine album creator continues, “We both share the same goals – to empower our young Black women, give them the resources to succeed, and help them pursue their personal and professional dreams.”

Megan Thee Stallion Launched Her Non-Profit To Assist Underserved Communities

Megan Thee Stallion founded The Pete and Thomas Foundation in February 2022. The non-profit organization focuses on uplifting women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in the areas of education, housing, and health and wellness.

“We are super excited to partner with The Pete and Thomas Foundation. Megan is the ultimate Southern Black Girl. She is an entertainer, an artist, and a creative, who masterfully balances being a hot girl, a college girl, and a businesswoman, and she certainly embodies the unapologetic spirit of our organization,” states LaTosha Brown, founder of Southern Black Girls and co-founder of Black Voters Matter.

Brown added, “Our partnership with The Pete and Thomas Foundation adds fuel to the mission of the Joy is our Journey tour, which is to connect with Black girls and young women throughout the south and create safe spaces to celebrate unlimited, unabashed Black girl joy. There is so much in store, and we look forward to all the great work we will do together. This is just the beginning.”