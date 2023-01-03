Mekhi Phifer Shoots Down Possibility Of ‘8 Mile’ Sequel With Eminem

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Hollywood veteran says he will not star in another ‘8 Mile’ movie.

8 Mile essentially served as a semi-autobiographical story about the rise of Marshall “Eminem” Mathers III. The Hip Hop legend starred in the 2002 fictional drama alongside Kim Basinger, Brittany Murphy, Anthony Mackie, and Mekhi Phifer.

It has been over twenty years since 8 Mile arrived in movie theaters. TMZ recently caught up with Mekhi Phifer to gauge his interest in filming a sequel to the battle rap-themed motion picture.

“Sometimes it’s best to just leave it at one,” Mekhi Phifer told the camera person. “Sometimes it’s just best to leave it alone. Once you make a classic, no reason to fool around with it.”

The 48-year-old actor reiterated that he does not believe 8 Mile 2 will ever happen. Phifer also added, “The story that we told is the story. [A sequel] could be interesting, but I wouldn’t be in it, and I’m sure Eminem wouldn’t be in it either.”

Mekhi Phifer played a battle rap host named Future in 8 Mile. Eminem took on the lead role of aspiring rapper B-Rabbit. Curtis Hanson (L.A. Confidential) directed the Imagine Entertainment/Universal Pictures production.

Eminem Appeared In Other Movies Over The Last 20 Years

8 Mile grossed over $116 million at the domestic box office and $242 million at the global box office. Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2003. The single also spent twelve weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition to his feature film acting debut in 8 Mile, Eminem has made appearances in other movies such as The Interview and Bodied. The Detroit native also made a cameo as White Boy Rick in the 50 Cent-produced BMF television series.

Eminem achieved legendary status in the music business. He scored five #1 songs on the Hot 100 chart and ten #1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. The 15-time Grammy winner racked up 61.5 million certified RIAA units throughout his career, including three Diamond Awards (10 million units).

Mekhi Phifer’s film career includes starring roles in 1995’s Clockers, 1997’s Soul Food, 2001’s Carmen: A Hip Hopera, 2002’s Paid in Full, and 2007’s This Christmas. His television résumé features stints on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Torchwood, House of Lies, Frequency, and Love, Victor.