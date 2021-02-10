Melii’s “Icey” Serves As The Soundtrack For Beyoncé’s “Icy Park” Campaign

(AllHipHop News)
Singer/rapper Melii’s name is now attached to a product produced by the Queen B. “Icy Park – the third apparel collection by Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line and Adidas – selected “Icey” as the soundtrack for its 40-second spot.
“I’m speechless!” declared Melii after finding out Beyoncé used her debut single for the Ivy Park campaign. “This is so motivational, she really let my record play.”
Melii’s “Icey” was originally released in 2018. The track came out after the Harlem-based performer first earned attention online the previous year for her remix of Cardi B’s #1 hit “Bodak Yellow.” She is now signed to Interscope Records.
Recently, Melii teamed up with Interscope’s 6LACK for a song titled “You Ain’t Worth It.” The collaboration has collected more than 3 million streams on Spotify. Its Des Gray-directed music video also crossed the 1 million view mark on YouTube.
Beyoncé and Adidas also tapped Gucci Mane, Hailey Bieber, Kaash Paige, Akesha Murray, Shi Gray, and Kyla Coleman to be the faces of the “Icy Park” campaign. The collection officially launches February 19 on www.adidas.com/ivypark and will be available at select retailers globally beginning February 20.