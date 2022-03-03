Memorial To Young Dolph Soon To Be Removed With Family’s Blessing

After almost four months, the memorial to slain rapper Young Dolph outside of the Makeba’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis, TN, will soon be taken down.

According to WMC 5, the family that owns the bakery has been in communication with the artist’s family to get their blessing before removing the memorial and they have consented.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the “Foreva” rapper was gunned down in front of his favorite cookie shop on Nov. 17, 2021. Five men are suspects in his murder, with one still on the run.



Immediately after the drive-by killing, one that shattered the front window of the shop, business started to slow up for the family ran-establishment, driving them to board up the place and operate their sales online.

Family, friends, and fans have traveled to the shop to pay tribute to their beloved artist by leaving flowers, balloons, candles, and teddy bears. During the Christmas holiday, someone even left a decorated tree at the make-shift tribute. Media outlets have also made their way to the store, recording updates on the police’s efforts to find the murder suspects of the celebrity.

For the family that owns the bakery, Young Dolph was more than a celebrity. He was family, also.

After the murder, Raven Winton, the daughters of Pamela and Maurice Hill, the founding owners, shared that it’s “been a challenge” for them.

“Please pray for his family,” she stated on Nov. 20. “That’s just unreal to me. I can’t even imagine what they’re going through.”

“He was family to us. Every time we saw him, we didn’t treat him like a rap star, a rap artist. we weren’t trying to get autographs. Hey, it was basically…What’s up, Dolph,” she said.

“That man did not deserve that. He was just in there to buy cookies for his family. It’s terrible that we can’t even step outside of our house and feel comfortable in the neighborhood that he knew and loved and supported.”

“Young Dolph’s wife, she’s supported us. We appreciate that. She’s backing us saying he enjoyed the cookies and was there to pick up cookies for us all the time.”

The Black-owned business has had a difficult season, experiencing financial trouble since the onset of the COVID-19 virus (and people not eating out as much) and the fatal shooting. In November, the owners had to start a GoFundMe for support, after their application for an insurance claim was denied.

No date has been determined when the memorial will be removed.