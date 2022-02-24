Devin Burns, the third man arrested for the murder of Young Dolph stepped into a Memphis court and had his bond set at $100,000. Read more.

The third man arrested for the murder of Young Dolph stepped into a Memphis court on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to the local ABC News affiliate, during his first appearance before the judge, Devin Burns was hit with a $100,000 bond and told to return next week on Monday, February 28th.

The 27-year-old has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of property theft in the amount of $10,000-60,000.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the two other men arrested with murder, attempted murder, and theft in the November 2021 shooting are Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32.

Two additional men, Joshua Taylor, 26, and Shundale Barnett, 27, are still at large.

Barnett is an interesting case since the police had him in custody and set him free for some reason that none of the agencies can pinpoint.

AllHipHop.com also reported that on January 21st, Indiana officials were told by Shelby County to let Barnett go.

“On January 11th, Mr. Shundale Barnett was brought to the Clay County Jail by the Indiana State Police from an arrest on I-70,” Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden recalled. “He was booked in the Clay County Jail on an outstanding warrant from Shelby County, Tennessee.”

“We held them (Johnson and Barnett), contacted Shelby County, and held him (Barnett) on their warrant, and we were contacted on January 21st, and they told us that they were no longer wanting to come up and pick up Mr. Barnett and that we were to release him at that time.”

No trace of Barnett has been detected by law enforcement. A search for Taylor is also in full swing.

Young Dolph was murdered in a drive-by shooting outside of a Memphis cookie bakery in November 2021.

Investigators are slowly putting the pieces together to solve the murder of the rap star.