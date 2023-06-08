Memphis Bleek Reacts To Barbra Streisand Unexpectedly Quoting Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Barbra Streisand referenced Memphis Bleek’s “1-900-Hustler” lyrics in a Twitter post about Donald Trump’s possible indictment.

Barbra Streisand stunned Hip-Hop fans by quoting Memphis Bleek in a Twitter post on Wednesday (June 7).

Streisand used the rapper’s lyrics from Jay-Z’s song “1-900-Hustler” to comment on Donald Trump’s legal troubles. The post racked up thousands of likes as various Twitter users tried to grapple with the reality of Streisand referencing Memphis Bleek’s bars.

“Trump is going to be indicted for stealing classified documents,” she wrote. “He is going crazy with his tweets urging his cult to ‘FIGHT.’ We remember what happened on January 6th. ‘The strong are quiet, the weak start riots.’ – Rapper Memphis Bleek.”

Streisand’s post generated numerous retweets with fans joking about her apparent appreciation of Roc-A-Fella Records. Memphis Bleek thanked Streisand for the shoutout in an Instagram post.

“They quoting the kid out here!!” he wrote alongside a screenshot of her tweet. “@barbrastreisand #BarsThatMeanSomthing.”

MSNBC’s Ari Melber, who is well-known for quoting rap lyrics on his show The Beat, was among the many people amused by Streisand’s reference. Melber suggested a collaboration.

“Babs knows there’s truth in lyrics,” he wrote. “would love to see you & @memphisbleek collab!”

Check out more reactions to Streisand quoting Memphis Bleek below.

babz packing 3 nines like the year? https://t.co/TjaPn3A3iH — Desus MFing Nice💯 (@desusnice) June 7, 2023

Barbra Streisand quoting MEMPHIS BLEEK this can’t be real https://t.co/nIZueejRbA — TROX (@iamTROX) June 7, 2023

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭Barbra Streisand quoting Memphis bleek is the most ridiculous s### I’ve seen in a minute https://t.co/ewJTdY2da8 — Cashmere P. (@cashmere_p_) June 7, 2023

Barbra got her mind right, money right, ready for war 👊 https://t.co/naCpGvOpfa — K— F— (@kennyfresh) June 7, 2023

Barbra Streisand is party of the Bleek Hive!!??? https://t.co/frtYXtNBJ0 — DJ R-Tistic (@DJRTistic) June 7, 2023

am I hallucinating from the smoke https://t.co/7CpyGB7aGN — russ bengtson (@russbengtson) June 7, 2023