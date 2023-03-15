Memphis Bleek Unearths Rare Clip Of First Show With Jay-Z: “Big Homie Let Me Hold It Down”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Memphis Bleek had Hip-Hop heads reminiscing after sharing a throwback clip of his first-ever live performance with Jay-Z.

Memphis Bleek took his fans on a walk down memory lane with his latest Instagram post.

The NYC rapper had been digging in the vault and discovered some throwback footage from his first live show with his long-time collaborator and friend, Hov.

The grainy video was shot in the nineties, and features Memphis Bleek performing alongside Jay-Z in their first-ever collab performance. The duo delivers their verses from “Coming Of Age,” from Hov’s debut classic album Reasonable Doubt, while the sequel appeared on Vol. 2: Hard Knock Life.

“1st Performance Ever‼️ 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🙏🏾 Straight Off the Project Bench‼️ #ComingOfAge Big Homie let me Hold it Down‼️” Bleek captioned his post. “#MusicSavedMyLife #Roc4Life #DusseMafia #RocNation #WHMG.”

Watch Jay-Z hype Memphis Bleek in his first live show in the rare footage below.

Many famous faces from Hip-Hop saluted the vintage clip in the comments section. Legendary producer DJ Premier replied with a trio of fire emojis as did radio host Sway. Ebro Darden noted Memphis Bleek and Jay-Z were “😤…. Hungry and sharp 🔥” in the throwback clip.

Memphis Bleek Says Jay-Z Wrote For Him On “Coming Of Age”

In a 2014 interview, Memphis Bleek revealed that it was Jay-Z who penned his “Coming Of Age” verse. After rapping for Hov for the first time, the Hip-Hop mogul told him to memorize the lyrics written on a sheet of paper.

“He wrote it. He had it already written. I was all Jay plan,” Bleek explained. “Remember, come on I was 14, 15 years old. You think them was my vision then?”