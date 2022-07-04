Method Man Apologizes To Destiny’s Child After 20 Years: “Y’all Did Not Deserve That”  

Method Man has not gotten over a 2001 encounter with Destiny’s Child “To this day, that sh*t hurt my heart,” he explained.

Method Man recently dropped by Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast to share some of the stories from his illustrious career.

Alongside discussions about how he felt surrounding his “sex symbol” status, the Wu-Tang Clan member also detailed an encounter with Destiny’s Child, which he now sincerely regrets. He recalled an incident that occurred during Janet Jackson’s 2001 MTV Icon special. Meth felt so badly about the way he treated Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams that he issued them a public apology.

Method Man began by explaining that he was going through a period of low self-esteem. “I didn’t like myself so I didn’t like anybody f###### else,” he began. “So that meant anything that would have come in my circumference at that point in time was gonna get it.”

He recalled first meeting the original Destiny’s Child lineup at the U.K.’s MOBO Awards in 1999. “I always kept that in my head, like these are some decent young ladies,” said Method Man.

Method Man Details Where It All Went Wrong With Destiny’s Child

However, two years later, he wrongly assumed the group ignored him at Janet Jackson’s MTV Icon. Accordingly, he returned the supposed disrespect. He described being in the VIP area surrounded by other celebrities after coming off stage. He spotted Destiny’s Child and went to greet them.

“Now, this is still me in my low self-esteem era. But I’m thinking like, comfort zone here, I’m gonna say ‘What’s up’ to the girls. I love them, I’m just gonna say ‘Hi.’ I go over to say ‘Hi’ to them and when I said ‘Hi,’ they didn’t even turn around and acknowledge me.”

He continued, “Now, my ass, in my head, with my low self-esteem is like, ‘They just s###### on me.’ When in fact, they didn’t even hear me. It was so loud in that muthafucka. That’s the excuse that I’m giving right now – they didn’t even f###### hear me. Afterward, Rockwilder, he was gonna do the ‘Bootylicious’ song for them. He comes over, he’s talking to them, he’s like, ‘Oh, you know Red and Meth?’ And they put their hands out to shake, and I kept my hand here and was like, ‘Go ‘head with that Hollywood s###.’”

I knew he was physically beautiful, of course. But this… pic.twitter.com/3WEzdYXmgr — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) July 4, 2022

The exchange remained with Method Man, and he still regrets his actions two decades later.

“To this day, that s### hurt my heart because neither Kelly, Beyoncé or Michelle ever did any-f######-thing to me,” he admitted. “But me being so miserable and in that f###### moment, I felt like they wasn’t treating me the way I should have been treated. Who am I to think that about these girls? They’re here to promote themselves and break records and things of that nature. And it was not about me, it was about Janet-f######-Jackson. And to this day, man, I don’t think I’ve ever apologized for that.”

He turned to speak directly into the camera, adding, “I apologize to Beyoncé, I apologize to Kelly Rowland and Michelle – y’all did not deserve that, at all.” Check out the clip above and the episode below.