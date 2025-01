Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Method Man (real name Clifford Smith) has denied recent allegations of assault. A report published by the New York Post on Thursday (January 16) claimed the Wu-Tang Clan legend punched a 28-year-old man seven times in the face at Crunch Fitness Gym on Staten Island.

But Method Man’s representative, Nicole Perna, refuted the claims, stating he’s not been involved in any such incident, saying in a statement, “Mr. Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency.”

The New York Police Department also confirmed that no arrest report exists for the alleged incident. The Post article suggested the altercation involved Smith and Patrick Sokoya, an alleged ex-boyfriend of Method Man’s daughter, Chyenne.

The Post claimed Sokoya filled a report with the NYPD, telling officials he experienced facial pain and dizziness following the incident but declined medical treatment at the scene. Despite these claims, no official action or evidence supports the accusations.

Although Method Man is renowned for both his rap career with Wu-Tang Clan and acting, he’s also committed to maintaining his physical fitness, so it’s not unusual to see him at a gym. His fitness routine focuses on strength training, cardiovascular conditioning and overall health. His daily routine isn’t as publicly detailed as some other celebrities, but he’s shared in interviews and on social media that weightlifting and boxing are central elements of his fitness regimen.

Method Man has been spotted working out at gyms numerous times, including Crunch Fitness, and has mentioned his preference for lifting heavy weights, emphasizing exercises that build muscle mass and enhance endurance. He incorporates martial arts and cardio exercises like boxing into his routine, which helps him stay agile and strong.

He also maintains a balanced diet and proper rest to complement his training efforts, helping him recover and stay at peak performance. Method Man’s commitment to fitness is part of his broader focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle as he juggles everything else. Apparently that doesn’t include beating people up.